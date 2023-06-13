×
Designer Collaborates With Ivanka Trump to Bring ‘Vision Alive’ for Daughter’s 13th Birthday Party

Donald Trump's granddaughter celebrated her 13th birthday in Miami.

Ivanka Trump and Arabella Kushner in 2018. Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s eldest child, Arabella Kushner, celebrated her bat mitzvah this weekend in Miami with a custom dress.

The parents collaborated with New York-based label Custom by Zoe to create a metallic layered gown for the occasion. The blue and gold couture creation transformed from a floor-length gown to a party dress.

“We began working on the concepts for her bat mitzvah in January 2023,” a representative from Custom by Zoe told WWD. “We are honored to bring the vision alive. Arabella looks absolutely magnificent.”

On Monday, Trump shared photos of the event on Instagram. “We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman [Arabella] has become,” she wrote. “Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration.”

Trump, meanwhile, channeled Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in a teal Jenny Packham gown. Middleton wore a gold version of the caped dress to the premiere of “No Time to Die” in 2021.

In the same carousel, Trump also shared photos from her daughter’s birthday dinner, which occurred a few weeks prior.

Trump and Jared Kushner, who have been married since 2009, have two other children: sons Joseph and Theodore, who were born in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Ivanka’s father, former President Donald Trump, was arrested and booked on federal charges in Miami for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

