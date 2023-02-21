Ariana DeBose Goes From Pink Crystals to Pink Jumpsuit at BAFTAs 2023

Ariana DeBose arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday in London, wearing a sparkling gown.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a long-sleeved tan dress with a matte bodysuit base and sheer texture embroidered with pink crystals from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection by Kim Jones. DeBose coordinated the look with strappy clear heeled Aquazurra sandals. The actress accessorized with jewelry from Bulgari, including a rose gold and diamond Serpenti necklace and small hoop earrings.

Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London, England. Getty Images

To create her look for this year’s BAFTAs, the actress worked with the stylist team of Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. The duo also works with Phil Dunster, Hong Chau and Rita Moreno.

Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection was described as sleek, sinuous and sparkly. In a preview with WWD, Jones described that season’s couture collection as “A tale of three cities — Kyoto, Rome and Paris — and a conversation between them.”

Later, during the actual ceremony for the show, DeBose switched into a custom sleeveless pink jumpsuit with a train by Boss. She completed the look with platform heels.

DeBose sported the jumpsuit as she performed a rap song that was an homage to many of the women honored that evening, from Angela Bassett to Jamie Lee Curtis. The performance quickly went viral on Twitter.

The actress would also wear a classic black gown for her final outfit of the evening.

Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London, England. Getty Images

The 2023 BAFTAs honored top performances for film. This year’s event was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Ariana DeBose. Dame Helen Mirren gave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last September. The night’s top winners included Austin Butler for Best Actor, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress, Kerry Condon for Best Supporting Actress and Barry Keoghan for Best Supporting Actor.