Ariana DeBose Goes From Pink Crystals to Pink Jumpsuit at BAFTAs 2023

The actress' rap performance dedicated to this year's women nominees went viral on social media.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
View ALL 79 Photos

Ariana DeBose arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday in London, wearing a sparkling gown.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a long-sleeved tan dress with a matte bodysuit base and sheer texture embroidered with pink crystals from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection by Kim Jones. DeBose coordinated the look with strappy clear heeled Aquazurra sandals. The actress accessorized with jewelry from Bulgari, including a rose gold and diamond Serpenti necklace and small hoop earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London, England. Getty Images

To create her look for this year’s BAFTAs, the actress worked with the stylist team of Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. The duo also works with Phil Dunster, Hong Chau and Rita Moreno.

Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection was described as sleek, sinuous and sparkly. In a preview with WWD, Jones described that season’s couture collection as “A tale of three cities — Kyoto, Rome and Paris — and a conversation between them.”

Later, during the actual ceremony for the show, DeBose switched into a custom sleeveless pink jumpsuit with a train by Boss. She completed the look with platform heels.

DeBose sported the jumpsuit as she performed a rap song that was an homage to many of the women honored that evening, from Angela Bassett to Jamie Lee Curtis. The performance quickly went viral on Twitter.

The actress would also wear a classic black gown for her final outfit of the evening.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on Feb. 19 in London, England. Getty Images

The 2023 BAFTAs honored top performances for film. This year’s event was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Ariana DeBose. Dame Helen Mirren gave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last September. The night’s top winners included Austin Butler for Best Actor, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress, Kerry Condon for Best Supporting Actress and Barry Keoghan for Best Supporting Actor.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

