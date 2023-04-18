Ariana DeBose Glows in Lace Top and Orange Power Suit at National Dance Institute Gala 2023

Ariana DeBose made a vibrant arrival at the National Dance Institute Gala on Monday in New York City.

Ariana DeBose at the National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala on April 17 in New York City. Getty Images for National Dance

The star, who was honored at the gala, opted for an outfit that incorporated spring-themed colors, wearing chartreuse-like pants set in orange. Underneath, she wore a white lace top. DeBose completed her look with a pair of silver peep-toe heels.

Along with DeBose, NDI philanthropists Carmen and Ray Debbane were also honored at the ceremony. The gala is the National Dance Institute’s largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds to help support NDI’s arts education programs for New York City public school children. The event featured a special performance by the children of NDI.

DeBose continues to stay busy with projects. The award-winning actress was one of the original ensemble members in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play “Hamilton” and starred in the film “West Side Story.” She also hosted the BAFTA awards in February, where her rap performance dedicated to the women nominees went viral on social media.

To the BAFTA red carpet, she arrived in a crystal-embroidered Fendi dress from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection by Kim Jones. For the 2023 Oscar awards, she wore a white Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. As revealed earlier this month, DeBose will return to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS. She also hosted the awards last year, donning a slew of looks, including a black sequined cutout dress custom-made by Boss.