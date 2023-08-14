Ariana Grande Reveals New Cloud Pink Fragrance Inspired by Her Evolution as a Woman and Artist: How to Buy and More Details

Ariana Grande is ready to wrap her fans in a sensory soft-pink world of clouds.

The multihyphenate singer, actress and entrepreneur has released her new fragrance Cloud Pink, which is inspired by her bright, optimistic and confident aura.

Ariana Grande ’s Cloud Pink perfume Courtesy of Luxe Brands

“Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years,” Grande said in a statement. “Developing a new fragrance under this fan favorite franchise was daunting at first, but I really do think that we’ve created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud.”

Cloud Pink is different from its predecessor, meant to showcase Grande’s own evolution as a woman and as a successful artist. Created by Firmenich’s Clement Gavarry, the fragrance notes include a sensual blend of amber-y woods, magenta moss, and sweetened praline.

Ariana Grande ’s Cloud Pink perfume. Courtesy of Luxe Brands

Other additions incorporated into the new scent include a blend of rich berries, sparkling fruit, vanilla orchid and blush ambrette.

Cloud Pink is the newest variation from Grande’s Cloud perfume family, which includes the original Cloud scent launched in 2018 (which notes included lavender, pear and Bergamot) and Cloud 2.0 released in 2021 (a more intense scent with sensual musks as its base note). The fragrance launches are a part of Grande’s ongoing partnership with Luxe Brands.

“With the Cloud brand we continue to see unprecedented demand globally — it has quickly become a cult favorite,” Noreen Dodge, the chief marketing and strategy officer of Luxe Brands, said in a statement.

When it comes to packaging, the Cloud Pink fragrance is featured in the same shape as the previous Cloud fragrance bottles. It comes in three sizes, raging from $26 to her $68.

Cloud Pink launched exclusively at Ulta.com on Sunday and will be available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on Aug. 20.