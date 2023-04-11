Ariana Grande Channels Glinda the Good Witch With Fairy-inspired Makeup to Promote R.e.m. Beauty

Ariana Grande has appeared to channel her character Glinda the Good Witch from the upcoming movie “Wicked” with a new makeup look.

For a post shared on her Instagram page on Monday, the singer posed in a black minidress with coordinating tights. While her outfit was minimalist, her eyelashes caught social media’s attention. As the singer promoted the On Your Collar lip gloss from her R.e.m. Beauty collection, she completed her look with fairy wing-inspired eyelid appliqués from makeup artist Nicky Andrea’s line Applikays.

The appliqués were custom-designed by Andrea. According to an Instagram post on his feed, Grande’s makeup artist Michael Anthony approached him to custom-design the fairy wing appliqués for the pop star. Andrea was so excited, rather than make them a complete one-off, he created an entire collection now available online.

Grande’s beauty look also included the Practically Permanent lip stain marker, the Interstellar highlight topper, the Sweetener concealer, Dream Lashes, eye shadow from the Midnight Shadows Palette and the Eclipse blush and lipstick, all from her R.e.m. Beauty line.

Grande first launched R.e.m. Beauty in November 2021. In its efforts for growth and to take the business into the next phase, the company hired a new chief executive officer in February. Michelle Shigemasa, a veteran of the beauty industry, took the top slot at the company after previously serving as global CEO of Murad, and prior to that spending 13 years at Smashbox.

“Michelle’s deep expertise in beauty and commitment to purpose fits perfectly with my vision for R.e.m. Beauty and I’m so grateful that she’s joining our team,” Grande said to WWD via email. “We have so much more in store in 2023 and beyond.… We are only just getting started.”

Grande is currently filming the movie adaptation of “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu. The singer will star opposite Cynthia Erivo. The first part of the musical will hit the theaters on Dec. 25, 2024.