Ariana Grande Favors Grey Tones at Wimbledon 2023 Final Alongside Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield

Grande attended the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande went incognito while attending the 2023 Wimbledon final on Sunday in London. Alongside stars like Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey, she watched the men’s singles final match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

For the occasion, Grande opted for an all-grey ensemble, which consisted of a cropped short-sleeve mock neck sweater and maxi skirt. She accessorized with a white Wimbledon cap, small pearl hoops and circular sunglasses. The singer completed her look with a black handbag and a pair of point-toe pumps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ariana Grande attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin E Palmer/GC Images,)
Ariana Grande during day fourteen of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. GC Images,

Grande wore her blonde tresses in subtle waves, while her makeup included pink lipstick and winged eyeliner.

The singer lightened her brunette locks for her upcoming role in “Wicked,” where she’ll play Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. The musical film, due out in fall 2024, is an adaptation of the hit musical based on “The Wizard of Oz.”

Grande will also share the screen with Bailey, who has been cast as Elphaba’s love interest, Fiyero. Other major stars in “Wicked” include Jeff Goldblum, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Bowen Yang and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield during day fourteen of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. WireImage

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.

History was made on Saturday during the women’s singles final match, when Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, becoming the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

