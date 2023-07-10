×
Ariana Greenblatt Shines in Yogie Pratama Corset Dress With Floral Accents at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

The actress plays Sasha in the highly anticipated movie about the popular Mattel doll.

Ariana Greenblatt attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, in a champagne corset gown with black statement flowers on the skirt and a sweeping shimmering black train by Yogie Pratama.

Pratama is an emerging Indonesian designer who was discovered by Up Next Designer, the fashion platform run by former public relations specialist Albert Ayal dedicated to showcasing new brands. Greenblatt’s gown was from Pratama’s “Minuit” collection in 2023. She accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including statement earrings and a necklace.

To create her look for the premiere, Greenblatt worked with stylist Raz Martinez, who is known for his fashion editorial work with Numero Netherlands.

Pratama showcased the collection in Jakarta at the end of June. It marked his first solo show after he began working in fashion more than 10 years ago. Many of the details of his gowns and eveningwear pieces are crafted by hand.

Greenblatt, who is only 15 years old, began her career as a child star, picking up roles in “Liv and Maddie,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Stuck in the Middle.” She is continuing to rack up roles, with upcoming planned projects, including “Scoob!: Holiday Hunt,” a “Scooby Doo” franchise movie where she is providing voiceover work as Velma, and “Borderlands,” where she will play Tiny Tina.

The young actress stars as Sasha in the highly anticipated “Barbie,” which sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

