Ariana Madix Makes a Red-Hot Statement With ‘Revenge Dress’ for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Ariana Madix made a case for red-hot dressing on Thursday while teasing her look for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was taped on March 23.

Madix took to her social media to showcase her outfit, consisting of a red crop jacket and a cutout long pencil skirt by Monot.

The model worked with stylist Emily Men, who completed her look with heels from Jessica Simpson Collection and rings by Shay Jewelry.

Fans of Madix named her latest look the “revenge dress.” The reality show star has been going viral on social media since her breakup with co-star Tom Sandoval, who is now dating another “Vanderpump Rules” member, Raquel Leviss.

The same Monot skirt set has been worn before by Halle Bailey at the Vanity Fair and TikTok’s young Hollywood pre-Oscars party in March, and by Elsa Hosk at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

While arriving at the reunion taping on Thursday, Madix posed in a yellow sweatsuit set with a hoodie that read: “1-800-Boys-Lie.”

Madix has starred in the reality television series since 2013. Although the official air date of the reunion has yet to be revealed, the episode will debut on Bravo and be available to stream on Peacock. According to Deadline, Madix is set to star alongside Meagan Good in Lifetime’s “Buying Back My Daughter.” She is also reportedly “in talks” to join the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which will premiere in September on ABC.