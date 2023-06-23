Ariana Madix’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Revenge Merch Funds Business Venture

Ariana Madix is making life’s lemons into lemonade. The “Vanderpump Rules” star turned one of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s critiques from the reality show’s reunion episode into a T-shirt, which is helping fund her new business.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandoval had an affair with Madix’s former friend and television costar Raquel Leviss. Madix and Sandoval were a couple for nearly a decade and even lived together.

During the reunion episode for Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Andy Cohen asked Sandoval about his relationship with Madix. Sandoval made a comment about their sexual life that went viral on social media. “Yeah she kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot,” he said.

Madix and her fellow cast member and business partner Katie Maloney decided to capitalize on these remarks and turned them into T-shirts to fund their upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop.

Madix and Maloney reached out to artist Carla Furey and gave her a week’s notice to come up with a hand-drawn design for the T-shirt.

T-shirt created by Carla Furey. wehosha.com

Madix and Maloney gave Furey full creative freedom to come up with a potential design. In the end, and to everyone’s success, Furey created a graphic that reads “F… Me in This T-Shirt” in distressed red letters with a cartoon image of Madix’s face with bleach blond hair, rolling her eyes and pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich.

Close inspection of the T-shirt shows Madix in a broken handcuff meant to symbolize how she’s broken free from Sandoval. The T-shirt is now available on Furey’s website wehosah.com for $34.99.