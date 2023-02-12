×
A$AP Rocky Sees Stars in American Flag-inspired Jeff Hamilton Jacket for Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The rapper attended the Super Bowl in support of his girlfriend Rihanna, who is pregnant with their second child.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky wore an ode to the NFL at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The rapper, who is supporting his girlfriend Rihanna for her halftime show performance, arrived wearing an American flag-inspired leather varsity jacket by Jeff Hamilton with stars printed on the sleeves. It incorporated a graphic of a city with a tattooed hand holding a football with an NFL logo on the back.

The rapper’s outfit also included a white tank top, a statement belt, khaki pants and a black baseball cap.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, A$AP Rocky collaborated with Rihanna to create a Super Bowl line with Mitchell & Ness. The capsule included an assortment of oversize T-shirts, hoodies, a jacket and other pieces featuring the image used in September to announce Rihanna’s halftime show performance.

Besides having his first child with Rihanna last May, the “Praise the Lord” rapper has been working on his upcoming fourth studio album, “Don’t be Dumb.” The fashion-forward musician has been collaborating with brands like Gucci, PacSun, and Mercedes Benz over the years.

After the performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed that the singer is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the Halftime Show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship title.

