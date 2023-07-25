×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: July 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

A Look Inside Kirna Zabete’s Relocated SoHo Store

Business

Valentino Revisits Executive Organization

Fashion

CFDA Releases Preliminary New York Fashion Week Schedule

Ashley Biden Sports Striped Skirt and Top by Sachin and Babi to Meet French First Lady Brigitte Macron

Ashley and her mom, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, celebrated the United States' return to UNESCO.

First Lady Jill Biden, First Lady Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden in Paris on Tuesday.
Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ashley Biden and her mother, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, channeled the colors of the American flag on Tuesday while greeting the French first lady Brigitte Macron in Paris.

Ashley, the daughter of President Joe Biden, wore a blue and white striped set by Sachin and Babi, which included a pleated midi skirt and a sleeveless top. She accessorized with raffia platform sandals by Alexandre Birman and a set of gold jewelry.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: France's first lady Brigitte Macron (C) poses with US First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden (R) as they meet at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 25, 2023 in Paris, France. Jill Biden arrived in France where she will take part in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)
First Lady Jill Biden, First Lady Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden in Paris on Tuesday. Corbis via Getty Images

Her look complimented Jill’s bold red skirt suit, giving the duo a patriotic flair as they celebrated the United States’ return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO.

The agency, which was founded in 1945, recognizes and preserves World Heritage Sites including natural and manmade landmarks like India’s Taj Mahal and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. It is currently comprised of 194 nations, which once again includes the U.S.

The U.S. has left and rejoined UNESCO multiple times, most recently exiting during the Trump administration.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Ashley Biden, daughter of US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 25, 2023 in Paris, France. Jill Biden arrived in France where she will take part in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)
Ashley Biden in Paris on Tuesday. Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley, a longtime social worker, also has some experience in the fashion industry. In 2017, she launched the Livelihood Collection, an ethically-produced line of hoodies. One hundred percent of the proceeds were donated to underserved communities in the Bidens’ home state of Delaware and in Washington, D.C. In 2019, Ashley redesigned staff uniforms for the Hamilton Hotel, also located in D.C.

Jill landed in Paris on Monday wearing another bright ensemble, this time a yellow dress and blazer by Lafayette 148. She previously wore the dress while visiting the Investing in America Workforce Hub earlier this month.

Ashley is Joe and Jill Biden’s only child. The president has one son, Hunter, from his previous marriage to Neilia Biden, who died in a car crash in 1972 alongside the couple’s daughter, Amy. Joe and Jill married five years later in 1977.

