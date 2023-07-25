Ashley Biden Sports Striped Skirt and Top by Sachin and Babi to Meet French First Lady Brigitte Macron

Ashley Biden and her mother, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, channeled the colors of the American flag on Tuesday while greeting the French first lady Brigitte Macron in Paris.

Ashley, the daughter of President Joe Biden, wore a blue and white striped set by Sachin and Babi, which included a pleated midi skirt and a sleeveless top. She accessorized with raffia platform sandals by Alexandre Birman and a set of gold jewelry.

First Lady Jill Biden , First Lady Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden in Paris on Tuesday. Corbis via Getty Images

Her look complimented Jill’s bold red skirt suit, giving the duo a patriotic flair as they celebrated the United States’ return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO.

The agency, which was founded in 1945, recognizes and preserves World Heritage Sites including natural and manmade landmarks like India’s Taj Mahal and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. It is currently comprised of 194 nations, which once again includes the U.S.

The U.S. has left and rejoined UNESCO multiple times, most recently exiting during the Trump administration.

Ashley Biden in Paris on Tuesday. Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley, a longtime social worker, also has some experience in the fashion industry. In 2017, she launched the Livelihood Collection, an ethically-produced line of hoodies. One hundred percent of the proceeds were donated to underserved communities in the Bidens’ home state of Delaware and in Washington, D.C. In 2019, Ashley redesigned staff uniforms for the Hamilton Hotel, also located in D.C.

Jill landed in Paris on Monday wearing another bright ensemble, this time a yellow dress and blazer by Lafayette 148. She previously wore the dress while visiting the Investing in America Workforce Hub earlier this month.

Ashley is Joe and Jill Biden’s only child. The president has one son, Hunter, from his previous marriage to Neilia Biden, who died in a car crash in 1972 alongside the couple’s daughter, Amy. Joe and Jill married five years later in 1977.