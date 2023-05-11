Ashley Cooke Goes Green in Voluminous Sophie Couture Pleated Dress for ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Ashley Cooke arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, taking a bright approach to color for the event.

In honor of this year’s ACM Awards, the country singer wore a bright green ball gown with a pleated bodice and a voluminous skirt by Sophie Couture.

Ashley Cooke attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Cooke accessorized with Kenneth Cole shoes and Ettika jewelry.

took a break from her concert schedule to attend this year’s ACM Awards. Her 2023 tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio in March and goes through August, concluding in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

Cooke is also working on her debut album that she says should be out later this year, and her current single “It’s Been a Year” is out now.

The young country music star was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country Music, making her a rising star to watch. The singer currently has over 239,000 followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

Green has been one of Cooke’s go-to choices when it comes to red carpet dressing. In April, she attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards wearing a lime green cutout dress that she coordinated with green pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a green chain link handle bag.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.