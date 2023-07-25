Ashley Graham Sparkles in Beaded Newspaper-print Minidress by Clio Peppiatt at Clase Azul’s NYC Party

Ashley Graham made a shining arrival to Clase Azul’s The Loft Brooklyn experience in New York City on Monday. To celebrate National Tequila Day, the model attended the event in the Clio Peppiatt Vic minidress, which featured a beaded newspaper print in blue, silver and black.

Graham’s minidress also included sparkling Swarovski additions along the neckline. The model completed her look with a pair of Gilda suede sandals by Amina Muaddi.

Styled by Emily Evans, Graham’s last fashionable moment was at the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles, where she wore a sheer tulle Nina Ricci gown. The custom mermaid-style ensemble was from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, designed by Harris Reed.

Along with hosting her podcast “Pretty Big Deal,” Graham also hosts the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” on HGTV. With new episodes premiering on the network every Sunday, the series follows eight HGTV stars and a Food Network chef as they transform a California home into a Barbie dreamscape.

In 2022, Graham joined forces with skin care brand Fig.1., serving as an investor and partner. “As a general rule with my business, I really only take on projects that I believe in and products that I like and work,” Graham told WWD in April. “I wasn’t necessarily looking to start a skin care line or beauty line or anything like that, but I was looking to fill the holes within my skin care routine and also find something that was a little bit more affordable, so I stumbled on Fig.1.”