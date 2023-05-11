×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Business

Esprit Opens New SoHo Pop-up

Business

Prada Group Q1 Sales Surpass 1B Euro Mark

Accessories

Jean-Marc Gaucher, President and CEO of Repetto, Dies at 70

Ashley Graham Updates Minimalism With Cutout Dress at FIT’s Future of Fashion Event

Graham hosted the annual event, which was sponsored by Macy's.

Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York.
Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ashley Graham attended FIT’s annual Future of Fashion event on Wednesday night in New York.

The supermodel, who served as the evening’s host, wore a black ribbed long-sleeve dress with sultry side cutouts. Graham added on a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals, which were covered in a rainbow of crystals. Her jewelry included diamond rings and multiple sets of small hoop earrings.

Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York.
Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Graham’s brunette locks were swept into a slicked-back updo. The model’s makeup consisted of a neutral red lip, sparkly eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

On the carpet, Graham posed with fellow model, Karlie Kloss. Kloss was one of the evening’s honorees, receiving the Fashion Icon award.

Haitian American designer Victor Glemaud took home the award for Outstanding Alumni. Glemaud debuted his knitwear line in 2006.

The Future of Fashion event also features a runway show, where senior BFA Fashion Design students are invited to present their collections on the catwalk. Categories included lingerie, sportswear, knitwear and special occasion.

Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York.
Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham at FIT Future of Fashion on May 10 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ashley Graham attended the Met Gala in a custom creation by Harris Reed. Her structured pink and black gown took inspiration from Chanel’s fall 1987 couture collection, which was designed by the gala’s honoree, Karl Lagerfeld.

