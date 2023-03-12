Ashley Graham Goes Sheer in Alberta Ferretti Cutout Gown With Angel Sleeves for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Ashley Graham arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing an edgy take on all-black.

The model wore a custom dress by Alberta Ferretti that incorporated draped chiffon angel sleeves, a cutout bodice and a crystal-embroidered skirt. Graham accessorized with Pandora jewelry, including diamond drop earrings and a sparkling row eternity ring.

Ashley Graham at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Last August, the model and Rosario Dawson were named the faces of Pandora’s lab-grown diamond collection, which included rings, bracelets and earrings created with renewable energy.

To create her look for the evening, Graham worked with stylist Emily Evans, who has dressed her in brands such as Balmain, Etro and Victoria Beckham.

Ashley Graham at the Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

This marks the second time this year Graham has gravitated toward the sheer trend. At New York Fashion Week in February, the model wore a shimmering gray turtleneck sweater.

Graham hosted ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars” alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh. This marks Hudgens’ second time cohosting the pre-show, and the first time for Graham and Singh.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.