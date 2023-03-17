Ashley Graham Models Renaissance-inspired Balmain Minidress at Revlon’s Launch Event

Ashley Graham was wore a Balmain dress to a Revlon event on Thursday in New York City.

To celebrate the launch of the beauty brand’s new Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation ($17.99), Graham wore a Renaissance-inspired Balmain minidress, with a structured corset feature, frayed ends and dramatic shoulders.

To coordinate with her high-fashion look, Graham pinned her tresses up into a small bun, with pieces left out in the front to frame her face. While at the event the model posed with her makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes.

The brand’s latest foundation comes in 28 shades and includes 5 percent squalane and hyaluronic acid, which is intended to hydrate and moisturize the skin deeply. According to Revlon, with continued use, the foundation can reduce the appearance of roughness and wrinkles in the skin.

Graham, who has been an ambassador for the makeup brand since 2018, is fresh off of another standout style moment. To the 2023 Academy Awards, the model arrived on the red carpet in a custom black Alberta Ferretti cutout gown with angel sleeves. Graham hosted the live red carpet event before the awards show.

In 2023, Graham attended a number of fashion week shows for brands including Etro, Moschino and Balmain. One of her most memorable outfits while attending the shows was for Moschino where she went to Milan to view the brand’s latest fall collection in a black mock neck gown with utensils attached to it. In February, the model also embraced a sheer theme to New York Fashion Week, where she attended Tory Burch’s fall 2023 show in a sheer gray top and a two-textured black maxiskirt.