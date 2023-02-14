×
Ashley Graham Makes a Sheer Statement in Shimmering Top at Tory Burch NYFW Fall 2023 Show

The model attended the brand's runway show for New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Ashley Graham attended Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week, as one of many celebrities embracing sheer layers for winter.

To help the brand unveil its latest offerings for its fall 2023 collection, the model wore a shimmering sheer gray turtleneck sweater, a black maxi skirt, a waist belt with a small chain detail and an emblem attached to it, and gold pointy-toed shoes. She accessorized the look with statement earrings. Graham’s full look was from Tory Burch

In an Instagram photo featuring the outfit, Graham said, “Fashion with an undone attitude, @toryburch you’ve outdone yourself with this one.”

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

For makeup, Graham went for an elevated natural look with a matte lip, blush, eye-popping mascara, wingtip eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a middle part and a wavy style. 

Ahead of her fall 2023 runway show, Burch debuted her spring 2023 collection campaign starring Emily Ratajkowski and her son. Ratajkowski appeared alongside fellow models Vittoria Ceretti and Ugbad Abdi. 

The offerings featured a palette of minimalist and earth-tone colors and lightweight layers. Burch took a relaxed approach to silhouettes for the spring season, focusing on weightless layers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Graham is having a campaign moment for herself right now, too. Last August, the model along with actress Rosario Dawson, were named the faces of Pandora’s lab-grown diamond collection, which included rings, bracelets and earrings created with renewable energy. 

Tory Burch’s runway show took place on Feb. 13 as part of New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 calendar. Speaking to WWD, the designer explained her theme of embracing one’s imperfections: “I’m fascinated about how women today have been liberated from a preconceived concept of beauty.” Guests on the front row included Tati Gabrielle, Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham and Tina Leung. 

