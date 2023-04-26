×
Ashley Graham Puts Utilitarian Spin on Red Carpet Dressing With Drawstring Cape for Time 100 Gala

The model arrived at the event alongside her husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Ashley Graham took a utilitarian approach to red-carpet dressing while attending the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. AFP via Getty Images

The model arrived in a form-fitting black gown with toggle drawstrings adorning her shoulders. The dress also featured wide slits around her neckline, a side train and long pieces of fabric that cascaded to the floor. Graham usually works with stylist Emily Evans on her outfits.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images

Diamond-shaped stud earrings, silver ear-cuffs and black peep-toe sandals completed Graham’s outfit. She attended the event alongside her husband Justin Ervin, who opted for an all-black suit.

Graham has made a case for all-black dressing for other red-carpet appearances. The model cohosted ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars” with Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh in March, wearing a custom Alberta Ferretti dress with chiffon angel-sleeeves and a crystal-embroidered skirt.

Also in March, at Chloe’s Paris Fashion Week show, she wore a black leather midi dress featuring a fringe hem with sleek, wet hair. She paired a black maxi skirt with a sheer shimmering turtleneck to Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show in February.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the publication’s pick of the year’s 100 most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge hosted the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more. 

