Ashley Park Dazzles in Lavender for ‘Joy Ride’ CAAMFest 2023 Opening Night Gala Premiere

Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film “Joy Ride” in San Francisco on Thursday in a lavender suit.

The actress wore a light pink cropped bandeau top underneath, with a starfish accent on it encrusted with pink stones. She accessorized with a matching lavender handbag and platform heels, giving her some added height on the red carpet.

Ashley Park at the CAAMFest 2023 Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Joy Ride.” Getty Images

To create her look for the premiere of “Joy Ride,” Park worked with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who also works with Anne Hathaway, Lana Condor and Priyanka Chopra.

For makeup, Parked sported wingtip eyeliner accented by purple eye shadow.

Ashley Park Getty Images

“Joy Ride” premiered at CAAMFest, the largest showcase of new Asian American and Asian films in the United States. “Joy Ride” tells the story of two childhood best friends, Audrey and Lolo, who are joined by Audrey’s former roommate Kat and Lolo’s cousin Deadeye, to set out on a trip across China to find Audrey’s birth mother. Park plays the lead character Audrey.

Park’s career as an actress began in musical theater, where she began starring in regional productions, then eventually moved to doing Broadway and Broadway tours. She came to wider prominence as an actress with her role on Netflix’s hit series “Emily in Paris,” playing the best friend to the show’s title character.

Due to the high-fashion looks on the show, Park’s own fashion sense has been in the spotlight, and she’s gained the fashion industry’s attention. In March, the actress returned to her Broadway roots in a new campaign for Skechers where she got to sing and dance.

“To be on an actual stage and dance again — in a theater — even if it was just for a day, was so fun,” she told WWD. “We chose to do a commercial like this [because] music is the universal language. [That’s] the beauty of singing and dancing.”