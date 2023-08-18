Ashley Tisdale Gives Minimalism an Edgy Update With Veda Leather Jacket at Babylist’s Showroom Opening

Ashley Tisdale joined Babylist at the opening of the new flagship showroom in Los Angeles on Thursday, opting for a minimalist ensemble. The star arrived wearing a crisp white set, which included a pair of high-waisted trousers and a classic T-shirt. Overtop, Tisdale went edgy in a motorcycle-style leather jacket by Veda, which featured zipper and snap additions.

Ashley Tisdale Getty Images for Babylist

When it comes to her style, Tisdale usually opts for classic monochromatic outfits, making the aesthetic her style signature, which she offers a glimpse into on social media.

At the event, Tisdale showcased products from her wellness line Frenshe. The former “High School Musical” actress launched the brand in 2022, with the first drop including bath bombs, perfumes, candles and more.

“I was realizing how these little things that I would do — even just lighting a candle or opening a window — can change the energy so much, and I saw how fragrance was lifting my mood,” Tisdale told WWD in 2022. “I started to research how our brains and moods can be impacted by fragrances, and that was really the beginning of Being Frenshe.”

The Babylist event celebrated the digital registry brand’s opening of its showroom in Beverly Hills. The experience, which is available to visit now, features different brands from key categories that can be useful to people planning a family and adding to their registry.

On Aug. 4, Tisdale attended one of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts at the SoFi Stadium wearing a denim jacket and ripped shorts. Tisdale added animal print cowboy boots to her look for a Western touch and a fan-inspired T-shirt that spelled out “Taylor.”