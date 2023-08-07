Astro’s Cha Eun-woo Suits Up for Chaumet Pop-up Opening in Seoul

Cha Eun-Woo of Astro attended the opening of the Chaumet store in Seoul’s Shinsegae department store on Saturday.

The K-pop idol opted for an ivory suit, which featured pleated trousers, an oversized blazer and a leather button-up vest. He added black patent leather shoes, as well as layered necklaces and bracelets.

Cha Eun Woo at Chaumet ’s pop-up store opening in Seoul on Aug. 5. WireImage

Cha became a brand ambassador for the French jeweler in 2022, fronting several Chaumet campaigns, including one with his fellow bandmates.

Since Astro’s formation in 2016, Cha has booked various endorsement deals with luxury brands, becoming an ambassador for Dior and Burberry.

With the success of the K-pop genre, Cha is far from the only Korean superstar to book major brand deals. Jisoo and Jennie of Blackpink, as well as V and Jimin of BTS have been tapped to face campaigns for Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Celine, among others.

Ahead of his boy band debut, Cha got his start as an actor, appearing in the South Korean film “My Brilliant Life.”

Astro has released three albums and 10 extended plays so far. Their most recent LP, “Drive to the Starry Road,” came out late last year. The group once consisted of six members, with Rocky departing in February. Two months later, the band suffered another loss with the passing of Moonbin, whose death is still under investigation by South Korean authorities.

Currently, MJ is taking a hiatus from Astro amid his military service, which is mandatory for all South Korean men.