Aubrey Plaza Elevates Power Dressing in Plunging Saint Laurent Suit at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023

Aubrey Plaza attended the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California, in a classic black double-breasted suit with power shoulders from Saint Laurent.

She coordinated with black heeled sandals and jewelry from Mejuri.

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Plaza worked with stylist Jessica Paster, who has also worked with Miranda Cosgrove, Sarah Bolger and Nicole Scherzinger.

Plaza was nominated at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards for Best Lead Performance for her role in “Emily the Criminal” as the film’s title character. This is the first year that the award show has included gender-neutral categories. In the past, the ceremony separated male and female lead and supporting categories for film and television, but now they are combined with 10 nominations each for Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance. The award for Best Lead Performance ultimately went to Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

In addition to her role in “Emily the Criminal,” Plaza recently starred in season two of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.” At the SAG Awards in February, the cast of season two took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards celebrated excellence in independent film and TV in 2022. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj on March 4 in Santa Monica, California, presenters included Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith and Austin Butler.