Aubrey Plaza Puts Deconstructed Spin on Businesswear in Ultra-cropped Suit, Teases Hosting ‘SNL’ on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Aubrey Plaza suited up for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with the episode premiering on Monday. For her TV appearance, she wore a patterned suit with an ultra-cropped jacket.

Aubrey Plaza “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 16. Todd Owyoung/NBC

The jacket had a two-lapel collar top that came in right above the start of her torso, with a gray, white and black glen check pattern with black buttons. The matching pants cinched at her waist and had a bootcut like flare.

Plaza is usually styled by Jessica Paster, whose celebrity clientele includes Ashley Benson, Miranda Kerr and Emily Blunt.

Aubrey Plaza “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 16. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Plaza embraced her platinum blonde hair, wearing it in a middle part with her wavy tresses framing her face. Her makeup included a touch of mascara, bright rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. To coordinate her look, she added a classic touch by wearing a pair of nude pointy-toe heels.

Aubrey Plaza “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 16. Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the show, Plaza talked about the “White Lotus,” her latest film “Emily the Criminal” and her past internship at “Saturday Night Live,” which she is hosting this Saturday.

The actress produces and has the leading role in the “Emily the Criminal” movie, which was added to Netflix on Dec. 7. The plot centers around Emily, a college graduate who, after being denied from the typical workforce, slowly falls down a rabbit hole of crime, including credit card scamming. The film, which also stars Theo Rossi, Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke, received four Independent Spirit Awards, including one for Best Feature.

Aubrey Plaza appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

When asked by Fallon why the film has no guns, Plaza said: “I think that it’s a really cool, kind of weird thing about the film because most thrillers introduce guns, like, immediately. It’s like an unconscious thing for the audience to watch that movie and not even realize, like ‘Oh there’s no guns.’ But I think it actually makes it more kind-of anxiety-inducing, because you’re like, ‘How is she gonna take these guys down without a weapon, like that?’ But I was kind of proud of that. I don’t think you need guns in every movie.”

Plaza also stars in “The White Lotus,” joining the cast of the HBO series last year, where she played the character Harper. The show just wrapped up its second season with a jarring final episode. The series also stars Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James and Meghann Fahy.

“Emily the Criminal” is available to stream on Netflix. Plaza’s “SNL” hosting debut with musical guest Sam Smith premieres Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.