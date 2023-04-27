Aubrey Plaza Goes Statement-red in Carolina Herrera Cape-shawl Minidress to Time 100 Gala

Aubrey Plaza made a red statement arrival to the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a cape-shawl minidress.

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Time 100 Gala Getty Images

The gown, which exuded regal-retro inspiration, was from Carolina Herrera‘s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon “brought back opulence, Netflix ‘The Empress’ style.”

Aubrey Plaza Getty Images

Plaza was styled by Jessica Paster, who also works with Ashley Benson, Nicole Scherzinger and Miranda Kerr.

Lately, Plaza has made a case for minimalist dressing. To the Independent Spirit Awards in March, she donned a classic black Saint Laurent suit. In January, she appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a brown-checkered suit with an ultra-cropped blazer.

Aubrey Plaza Getty Images for TIME

This past year showcased a breakthrough of success for Plaza, who starred as Harper in “The White Lotus” alongside Lukas Gage, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Coolidge. The HBO Max series secured a SAG Award in 2023 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Plaza also starred in the film “Emily the Criminal,” which earned her a Gotham Award nomination in 2022.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge hosted the ceremony. The 2023 list included Zoe Saldaña, Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.