Austin Butler Suits Up in Monochromatic Black for Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

The actor was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the "Elvis" movie.

US actor Austin Butler arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Austin Butler made a smooth arrival to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the red carpet, Butler wore an all-black ensemble.

Butler’s outfit consisted of a jacket and a matching straight-leg slacks that accentuated his height. Underneath, he wore black button-up top, adding a relaxed touch to his timeless look.

(L-R): Catherine Martin, Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

(L-R): Catherine Martin, Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

For hair, the actor wore his signature blond highlighted hair in a wavy style.

To complete his monochromatic look, Butler wore a pair of shiny pointed-toe boots.

He accessorized with Cartier, including the Panthère de Cartier pocket gem, the Cartier Chain necklace, the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet, the Panthère de Cartier ring and the Cartier Love ring.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Butler recently starred as the famed late singer Elvis Presley in the film “Elvis,” which also included Olivia DeJonge, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tom Hanks. For the star-studded ceremony, he was nominated for Best Actor.

In 2019, Butler spoke to WWD more about getting into the career of acting.

“I didn’t really have a thing when I was a kid. I was very shy and I didn’t really like hanging out with other kids,” he said. “I would spend eight hours a day playing the guitar and I was very reclusive. And then I stumbled into being on a film set, and I felt as though I found my tribe,” the actor told WWD in July 2019.

Butler’s been on a series of stylish appearances during awards season. To the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards this month, he wore a classic suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie from Ferragamo, designed by Maximilian Davis.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

