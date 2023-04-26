Austin Butler Embraces Dapper Details in Double-breasted Suit at Time 100 Gala With Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler made a statement arrival to the Time 100 Gala in New York on Wednesday.

The “Elvis” star wore a timeless double-breasted black suit with a pair of shiny black boots.

Austin Butler at Time 100 Gala Getty Images

Butler was joined by model Kaia Gerber, who donned a mock-neck gray gown with a pleated skirt. Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, posed with Butler on the red carpet.

Butler has made a case for definitive style moments. The actor, who just wrapped up starring as Elvis in the 2022 film, secured an award for best actor at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January. For the occasion, he arrived on the red-carpet in a black-and-white Gucci suit with Cartier jewelry.

“I didn’t really have a thing when I was a kid. I was very shy and I didn’t really like hanging out with other kids,” Butler told WWD in July 2019. “I would spend eight hours a day playing the guitar and I was very reclusive. And then I stumbled into being on a film set, and I felt as though I found my tribe,” he continued.

Butler is also gearing up to star in the film “Dune: Part Two” alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. This 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.