Avril Lavigne Puts Edgy Spin on Businesswear at Lanvin’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Avril Lavigne brought her standout rockstar energy to the Lanvin fall 2023 fashion show on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week, donning an oversize coat with edgy details.

Avril Lavigne at the Lanvin fall 2023 womenswear show on March 5 in Paris. Getty Images

Lavigne’s floor-length black coat had sharp lapels and a large shirt pocket. Underneath, she wore all black. The singer embraced accessories that added texture to her look, which included a black box-shaped purse with glistening gold accents, a shimmering choker necklace and sleek black boots. Lavigne wore her signature stark black eyeliner.

Halsey, Saint John, Stefon Diggs and Josephine Skriver were among the other guests who attended to view the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “focused on elevated everyday dressing, tailoring, chemise dresses and subtle nods to the house’s 1920s heyday.” The collection was under the helm of creative director Bruno Sialelli.

Avril Lavigne at the Lanvin fall 2023 womenswear show on March 5 in Paris. Getty Images

Lavigne, who made her breakout in the 2000s with her album “Let Go,” is on a world tour. The tour correlates with her recently released album “Love Sux” and is set to make stops in the U.K., Switzerland, Germany and France.

The singer has been wearing all black lately, including at the Elie Saab fashion show on Saturday, donning a black leather ensemble with floral designs and attachments.

Halsey and Avril Lavigne at the Lanvin fall 2023 womenswear show on March 5 in Paris. Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and marked the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.