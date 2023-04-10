Awkwafina Talks ‘Reinfeld’ in Colorblock Style on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Awkwafina is a guest on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC. She stopped by the talk show wearing a spring-ready ensemble.

The actress wore a light blue and lime green colorblock sweater. The sleeve of the light blue side had white, brown and lime green stripes. She paired the sweater with matching light blue pants.

Awkwafina and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Awkwafina is currently promoting her new movie “Renfield.” The film is an action comedy that follows the story of the title character who is the tortured aide to Dracula, the famed vampire himself. However, after centuries of servitude, Renfield decides to see if there’s life outside of serving his boss. In addition to Awkwafina, the film stars Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Brandon Scott Jones.

Awkwafina and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Awkwafina first came into the public eye as a viral YouTube star for her rap music. She went on to release her debut album and was cast on the MTV comedy series “Girl Code.”

Later, she starred in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s Eight.” She took her turn at doing more dramatic roles in 2019 when she was cast as Billi in “The Farewell.”

“It changed my life and it also really didn’t at the same time,” Awkwafina said to WWD about her role in “Crazy Rich Asians.” “I still live the same. I think after ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ it was more like a shared knowing that I was a part of a generation that is different. And that is gaining momentum. I feel like it was part of a larger movement. With ‘Ocean’s Eight’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ there was a moment where I was coming back from some press event and I was really thinking about it, and ‘Ocean’s Eight’ was an all-female cast and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ an all-Asian cast. It’s not about me. It’s the fact that these two movies existed and I was able to be a part of them.”