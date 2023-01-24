Ayesha Curry Brings Aviator Style in Jumpsuit and Bomber Jacket to ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Ayesha Curry jetted off to Park City, Utah, in a brown aviator-style statement to attend the official screening of “Stephen Curry: Underrated” at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

Accompanying her husband Stephen Curry, she opted for a twill jumpsuit, a leather and shearling bomber jacket and point-toe crocodile leather boots.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Ayesha Curry slipped into an aviator-esque ensemble as her jumpsuit featured deep pocket welts below the V-neck collar and a built-in belt strap at the waist. The pants hemmed above the ankles and fell with a straight-fitted shape.

The NBA basketball player added a splash of color with a white long-sleeve zip-up sweater that spotlighted both zippers at the neckline and the hemline of the overlay tugged in toward the center.

The Sweet July founder let her auburn-red hair fall in front-back style with butterfly layers bursting in curls. Her burgundy lip color was topped off with shine and gloss enhancing her monochromatic look.

Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Curry’s mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, joined the couple at the premiere wearing cheetah-print platform boots, camel-beige wide-leg pants and a long blazer to go with it. Her black body suit tied the look together.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” stars the Golden State Warriors guard with a personal outlook on his career and success. The feature documentary was produced by director Ryan Coogler, A24 and Erick Peyton. Coogler, the director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was brought on board to create a film following Curry’s journey in sports as a breakout athlete.