Ayesha Curry Brings Aviator Style in Jumpsuit and Bomber Jacket to ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

The documentary is set to hit AppleTV+ this year and follows the evolution of the record-breaking NBA basketball player Stephen Curry.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2023. Getty Images

Ayesha Curry jetted off to Park City, Utah, in a brown aviator-style statement to attend the official screening of “Stephen Curry: Underrated” at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

Accompanying her husband Stephen Curry, she opted for a twill jumpsuit, a leather and shearling bomber jacket and point-toe crocodile leather boots.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Ayesha Curry slipped into an aviator-esque ensemble as her jumpsuit featured deep pocket welts below the V-neck collar and a built-in belt strap at the waist. The pants hemmed above the ankles and fell with a straight-fitted shape.

The NBA basketball player added a splash of color with a white long-sleeve zip-up sweater that spotlighted both zippers at the neckline and the hemline of the overlay tugged in toward the center.

The Sweet July founder let her auburn-red hair fall in front-back style with butterfly layers bursting in curls. Her burgundy lip color was topped off with shine and gloss enhancing her monochromatic look.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Curry’s mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, joined the couple at the premiere wearing cheetah-print platform boots, camel-beige wide-leg pants and a long blazer to go with it. Her black body suit tied the look together.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” stars the Golden State Warriors guard with a personal outlook on his career and success. The feature documentary was produced by director Ryan Coogler, A24 and Erick Peyton. Coogler, the director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was brought on board to create a film following Curry’s journey in sports as a breakout athlete.

