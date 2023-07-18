×
Marco Bizzarri Is Exiting Gucci

The Top 10 Menswear Shows of Spring 2024

Retail Sales Gain as Consumers Keep Rolling On

Ayesha Curry Embraces Summer Theme in Wraparound Alberta Ferretti Minidress for Sweet July Skin Launch Party

This is Curry's first venture into skin care, inspired by her Caribbean roots.

Ayesha Curry at her Sweet July Skin Launch.
Ayesha Curry posed in a summertime-inspired look at the launch of her skin care brand, Sweet July Skin. The famed entrepreneur, who is the wife of NBA star Steph Curry, wore a wraparound minidress with a long side train. Styled by Jason Bolden, her one-shoulder frock incorporated brown, orange and cream colors in a sunset-like dégradé print.

Ayesha Curry at her Sweet July Skin Launch.
Ayesha Curry at her Sweet July Skin Launch. Bre Johnson for Sweet July Skin

Ayesha Curry’s dress, which she paired with René Caovilla heels, was from Alberta Ferretti’s resort 2024 collection. “Ferretti’s evening dresses were an ode to femininity, sparkling with sequins, with discreet cutouts and as light and sensual as can be,” WWD reported on the collection in May.

Ayesha Curry at her Sweet July Skin Launch.
Ayesha Curry at her Sweet July Skin Launch. Bre Johnson for Sweet July Skin

Sweet July Skin is Curry’s latest product line, marking her official venture into skin care. The line, inspired by her mother and grandmother, offers the Pava Toner, the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser and the Irie Power Face Oil.

“They’ve always known the power of Caribbean ingredients and the magic they can bring to our skin,” part of Curry’s Instagram caption read on July 11 regarding the launch. “So, I took that knowledge and combined nutrient-packed foods like guava, papaya and lychee seeds to create simple yet effective products that will make your daily skin care routine feel like a self care retreat.”

Curry is a famed chef, restaurateur, author and businesswoman. Sweet July Skin joins Curry’s other businesses, including restaurant chain International Smoke with Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina and lifestyle brand Sweet July. In May, she launched the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection, which featured barware, bath, home decor and more.

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

