Babyface Brings 3D Floral Details to Black Monochromatic Dressing for ‘America the Beautiful’ Super Bowl Performance

The award-winning singer performed at the opening of the game, along with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Stapleton.

Babyface walks onto the field at the Super Bowl LVII Pre-Show held at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Babyface performed “America the Beautiful” on Sunday to help open the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The award-winning artist wore a classic black suit with unique floral details while singing.

Babyface’s suit consisted of a black jacket with sharp lapels and matching straight-leg pants. A matte black flower was attached to one side of his collar, adding a playful touch to his timeless ensemble.

He wore a shimmering chainlink necklace and opted to wear nothing underneath his jacket.

For accessories, the singer embraced his signature look, wearing a pair of black sunglasses. While dazzling the crowd with his acoustic performance, Babyface toted a guitar, which featured paintings of the American flag, blue flowers and the NFL logo.

Babyface walks onto the field at the Super Bowl LVII Pre-Show held at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Christopher Polk for Variety

Babyface continues to showcase his standout style. To the Super Bowl LVII Pregame and Apple Music halftime show press conference recently, he embraced a more casual ensemble in a black hoodie and pants. He wore a cream suit jacket.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup not only R&B icon Babyface but also country music star Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

