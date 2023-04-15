×
 
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend April 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Giorgio Armani’s Interior Design: What Makes the Cut

Eye

A Look at the Past Century of Italian Design

Eye

You Can Sit With Them: Fashion Designers Pick Their Favorite Chair

Bad Bunny’s Historic Coachella 2023 Performance Included a Custom-made ERL Patchwork Puffer Jacket

The Puerto Rican star is the first solo Latin American artist and first Spanish-language musician to headline the festival.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Day 1 of Coachella’s 2023 music festival in Indio, Calif. on April 13, 2023.
Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny delivered a historic performance while sporting an outfit adorned with patchwork on April 13 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California. The musician became the first solo Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the festival on Friday.

For his performance, Bad Bunny donned a custom-made ERL puffer jacket with matching trousers in a colorful array of blue, red, yellow, green and black hues. The outfit was adorned with a diverse mix of prints, including florals, stripes, plaids, checkerboards and polka dots. He accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and rings.

Related Galleries

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023.
Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny opened his performance with his song “Tití me preguntó,” followed by other hits such as “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” “La Difícil,” “La Santa,” “Neverita,” “Si Veo A Tu Mamá,” “Estamos Bien” and “Te Boté.”

The singer brought special guests Jhayco, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow and Post Malone to the stage.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023.
Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Before taking the stage on Friday, the singer also hinted at a new collaboration with Adidas through his Instagram stories.

This was Bad Bunny’s second time at Coachella. In 2019, his performance at the festival marked his emergence as a rising reggaeton and trap artist.

Coachella is an annual music festival celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad