Bad Bunny’s Historic Coachella 2023 Performance Included a Custom-made ERL Patchwork Puffer Jacket

Bad Bunny delivered a historic performance while sporting an outfit adorned with patchwork on April 13 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California. The musician became the first solo Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the festival on Friday.

For his performance, Bad Bunny donned a custom-made ERL puffer jacket with matching trousers in a colorful array of blue, red, yellow, green and black hues. The outfit was adorned with a diverse mix of prints, including florals, stripes, plaids, checkerboards and polka dots. He accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and rings.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny opened his performance with his song “Tití me preguntó,” followed by other hits such as “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” “La Difícil,” “La Santa,” “Neverita,” “Si Veo A Tu Mamá,” “Estamos Bien” and “Te Boté.”

The singer brought special guests Jhayco, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow and Post Malone to the stage.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Before taking the stage on Friday, the singer also hinted at a new collaboration with Adidas through his Instagram stories.

This was Bad Bunny’s second time at Coachella. In 2019, his performance at the festival marked his emergence as a rising reggaeton and trap artist.

Coachella is an annual music festival celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.