How to Watch Bad Bunny’s Coachella Performance Livestream for Free

Bad Bunny, one of the most successful reggaeton and Latin trap artists of his generation, will take the stage at Indio Polo Fields at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for his highly anticipated set on Friday. The singer is the first Latin artist to headline the festival.

As one of the most watched singers in the world with over 45 million followers on Instagram, the singer’s live performance is one of the most anticipated of the music festival. The singer also teased his new collaboration with Adidas on his Instagram stories Friday.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is known for its robust list of music performers and concerts, with this year’s headlining acts also including Blackpink, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Becky G, Jackson Wang, Bruna Boy, deadmau5, Willow Smith and Labrinth. In addition to the music performers, this year’s festival will also feature brand activations from Quay, Supergoop, Beis x Wanderlust, 8 Other Reasons and Touchland.

For those not attending Coachella this year, Bad Bunny’s performance will be available online. Here, WWD has rounded up a how-to guide on watching Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance.

How Can I Watch Bad Bunny’s Coachella Performance?

Coachella has partnered with YouTube to offer free, high-quality livestream content for performances and behind-the-scenes moments. On-demand video will also be available. The livestream for all performances will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

What Songs Will Bad Bunny Perform?

The singer recently released a collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton singer Eladio Carrión called “Coco Chanel” as an homage to the late designer. It’s possible the song will be on the setlist. He also teased the set list with pseudo-cryptic messages on his Instagram like “tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella…,” which translates to “I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella…”

Some recent songs off his 2022 world tour set list he might perform include “Moscow Mule,” “Me Porto Bonito” and “Un ratito.”

What Time Is Bad Bunny Performing?

Bad Bunny will take to the Coachella mainstage at 11:25 p.m. PT on Friday. He will also perform on April 21. He will become the first Latin music artist to grace the Coachella mainstage as a headliner.