×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Displays Art of India in Mumbai for Pre-fall

Business

Authentic Brands Group Inks Deal to Buy Boardriders

Eye

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Camp Poosh Coming to Coachella Valley

Bad Bunny Embraces Minimalist Dressing at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

The Latin trap and reggaeton artist took home the Vanguard Award for his commitment to LGBTQIA+ allyship.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Bad Bunny, winner of the Vanguard Award, speaks onstage during the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Michelle Visage attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Vanessa Williams attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Christina Aguilera attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Gabrielle Union attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
View ALL 30 Photos

Bad Bunny attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, taking the stage in a minimalist approach with a twist. The singer received the Vanguard Award at this year’s ceremony, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting the acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people and issues.

For the awards ceremony, the Latin trap and reggaeton artist wore a white button-up with intricate detailing at the waist and pleated black trousers. He accessorized with gold statement jewelry and aviator sunglasses.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Bad Bunny at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Show at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images

Bad Bunny is known for more flamboyant fashions. At the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards he wore a mismatched pattern look with a bucket hat, sunglasses and knee pads, putting a humorous spin on event dressing. At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, he wore a seemingly Austin Powers-inspired outfit, featuring a metallic purple jacquard tuxedo with studded lapels from Gucci.

Related Galleries

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images for GLAAD

It’s been a great week for the singer, as he also became the first person on a Spanish language cover of Time magazine. For the cover, Bad Bunny wore a black structured suit with a statement flower accent adjacent to the lapel from Willy Chavarria. The look was accessorized with Veneda Carter jewelry, including two gold rings, a gold cross pendant that Bad Bunny held in view and a gold chain and a gold ring from David Yurman.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honored LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad