Bad Bunny Goes Backless in Jacquemus Suit With Dramatic Floral Train on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Bad Bunny arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, wearing an elaborate all-white ensemble.

In honor of this year’s Met Gala, the Latin trap and reggaeton artist wore an all-white custom Jacquemus ensemble, with an open-back double-breasted suit jacket in tweed with flowers on the sleeve, tweed trousers, a backless shirt and a custom eight-meter-long taffeta train adorned with flowers.

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The inside of the jacket featured a custom-painted picture of Casa Malaparte, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1997. Bad Bunny accessorized white derby shoes, a silver chain necklace and custom pearl earrings, also from Jacquemus.

The singer was accompanied to the Met Gala by the brand’s eponymous designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, who contrasted Bad Bunny wearing an all-black outfit, including an open-back double-breasted suit jacket in tweed with matching trousers and a backless shirt.

Bad Bunny and Simon Porte Jacquemus at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. Christopher Polk for WWD

Jacquemus also wore black derby shoes. The inside of Jacquemus’ jacket also had the custom-painted picture of Casa Malaparte that Lagerfeld shot.

Bad Bunny recently partnered with Adidas for a new sneaker collaboration titled the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Wild Moss” collection.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and Bad Bunny attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “ Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

In 2021, he first collaborated with the brand to design the “The First Café” Forum Buckle Low sneaker. The pair have partnered for nine different collaborations.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event was co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.