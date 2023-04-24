Bad Bunny Dons Custom-made Mugler Corset Hoodie for Coachella 2023 Weekend Two Performance

Bad Bunny took to the stage during Coachella 2023 weekend two in Indio, California, on Friday. As anticipated by WWD, the reggaeton and Latin trap artist wore a custom-made Mugler outfit for his final performance at the music festival, where he was one of the main headliners.

Bad Bunny’s Mugler outfit featured details including a top that was a combination of a corset and a hoodie paired with a black leather jacket and fitted black trousers with a safety-buckle style belt. The corset-style portion of the hoodie had sheer detailing.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Christopher Polk for Variety

To create his look for his Coachella weekend two performance, Bad Bunny worked with stylist Storm Pablo, also known as La Tormenta. Pablo was also the force behind Bad Bunny’s popular Coachella weekend one look featuring a custom-made patchwork puffer jacket with matching pants from ERL.

Bad Bunny performs at Coachella. Christopher Polk for Variety

Bad Bunny’s Coachella performances featured 100 outfits in total, 50 each from ERL and Mugler, with four outfits for Bad Bunny and the rest for his background dancers and band.

“We wanted this one to be 10 times bigger, because I felt like, just him as an artist now, he’s gotten 10 times bigger,” Pablo said to WWD, referencing the last time the Puerto Rican singer and rapper performed in the desert, which was in 2019.

In March, Bad Bunny was honored with the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award for his commitment to LGBTQ+ allyship. To receive his award, he wore a minimalist black and white ensemble, in contrast to his usual more camp and colorful looks.

Coachella is an annual music festival that celebrates a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers included Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow.