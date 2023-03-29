Bad Bunny Dons Willy Chavarria for Time Magazine’s First Spanish-language Cover

Time Magazine has released its first all-Spanish cover featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, known for his Latin trap and reggaeton songs, poses on the cover against a red background wearing a black structured suit with a statement flower accent adjacent to the lapel from Willy Chavarria. The look was accessorized with Veneda Carter jewelry, including two gold rings, a gold cross pendant that Bad Bunny held in view and a gold chain and a gold ring from David Yurman.

Bad Bunny’s look was from Willy Chavarria’s fall 2023 collection. The collection marked Chavarria’s first foray into eveningwear and formal design. WWD characterized the collection as a balance between serious and elegant.

The musician’s cover was styled by Nycole Sariol. On her Instagram page, Sariol posted a picture of the cover, and part of the caption read, “Speechless. Being a daughter of Cuban/Caribbean immigrants and having contributed to this particular issue of @time magazine with @badbunnypr on its first Spanish cover EVER is incredibly surreal to me.”

The cover was photographed by Cuban photography duo Elliot and Erick Jiménez. The duo has shot projects for Gucci Beauty, Christopher John Rogers and Loring.

In Bad Bunny’s interview with Time, he discussed how race and colorism play a role in the success of reggaeton artists, political questions his music sparks and his first kiss for a movie.

Bad Bunny has become known for his out-of-the-box fashion sense, that’s challenged traditional notions of masculinity. He’s known to wear flamboyant Gucci suits and even dresses with acrylic nails.