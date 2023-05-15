×
Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 Standout Red Carpet Looks: Billie Piper, Kate Winslet and More

The awards show, which honored the best and brightest in British TV, included Kate Winslet receiving the Best Leading Actress Award.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Billie Piper wears blue dress, attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Kate Winslet (R) and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Sharon Horgan attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Golda Rosheuvel attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Danny Beard attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
It was a big night for stars at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday in London.

The award show honored the best and brightest in British television and also featured a slew of stars in signature looks. Among them, Kate Winslet took home one of the biggest awards during the occasion for Leading Actress, and Sharon Horgan received a Drama Series award for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters.”

Here, WWD showcases the fashion from the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Read on for more.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14 in London.
Billie Piper Getty Images

Billie Piper embraced sparkles in a Richard Quinn boot-shoe jumpsuit in blue shimmer. The statement look was slightly off-the-shoulder and featured gloves that doubled as sleeves. When it came to hair, Halley Brisker styled Piper with bow tie buns and micro braids, which added a playful touch to her bold look.

Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14 in London.
Sharon Horgan at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Getty Images

Horgan, who took home an award for drama series for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters,” went bohemian in a black lace gown. Her maxi dress featured a floral-patterned overlay with sheer details and a slight puff detail on her shoulders. Horgan’s look was by The Vampire’s Wife.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14 in London.
Golda Rosheuvel at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Getty Images

Golda Rosheuvel donned a Carolina Herrera black gown with slight pleats along her neckline, added cape-like sleeves and a silver-embellished bodice. Rosheuvel portrays Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s “Bridgerton” franchise, which just released the prequel spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton

(L-R) Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14 in London.
(L-R) Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Getty Images

Kate Winslet made an appearance at the awards show with her costar and real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. For the occasion, Winslet wore an asymmetric black midi dress and Threapleton wore a halter-neck wide-legged jumpsuit with a white band. The pair both star in the feature presentation “I Am Ruth,” where Winslet was the recipient of the Best Leading Actress award.

