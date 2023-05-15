BAFTA TV Awards 2023 Standout Red Carpet Looks: Billie Piper, Kate Winslet and More

It was a big night for stars at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday in London.
The award show honored the best and brightest in British television and also featured a slew of stars in signature looks. Among them, Kate Winslet took home one of the biggest awards during the occasion for Leading Actress, and Sharon Horgan received a Drama Series award for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters.”
Here, WWD showcases the fashion from the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Read on for more.
Billie Piper
Billie Piper embraced sparkles in a Richard Quinn boot-shoe jumpsuit in blue shimmer. The statement look was slightly off-the-shoulder and featured gloves that doubled as sleeves. When it came to hair, Halley Brisker styled Piper with bow tie buns and micro braids, which added a playful touch to her bold look.
Sharon Horgan
Horgan, who took home an award for drama series for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters,” went bohemian in a black lace gown. Her maxi dress featured a floral-patterned overlay with sheer details and a slight puff detail on her shoulders. Horgan’s look was by The Vampire’s Wife.
Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel donned a Carolina Herrera black gown with slight pleats along her neckline, added cape-like sleeves and a silver-embellished bodice. Rosheuvel portrays Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s “Bridgerton” franchise, which just released the prequel spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton
Kate Winslet made an appearance at the awards show with her costar and real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. For the occasion, Winslet wore an asymmetric black midi dress and Threapleton wore a halter-neck wide-legged jumpsuit with a white band. The pair both star in the feature presentation “I Am Ruth,” where Winslet was the recipient of the Best Leading Actress award.
