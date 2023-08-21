What to Know About the ‘World’s Largest’ Barbie Museum: Mini Moving Runways, Pops of Pink and 1,000 Dolls in Dior, Bob Mackie and More

×
For the fans who are already experiencing withdrawals from watching the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, fear not, because there are some other things themed around the iconic doll to do, including an entire Barbie exhibit.

While the Barbie Expo museum in Montreal, Canada, isn’t as widely known as other trending Barbie installations and pop-ups, it is historic, coined as the largest permanent exhibition of Barbie dolls in the world. The 5,000-square-foot space puts a whole new spin on Barbiecore, with more than 1,000 versions of the doll scattered all over.

Here, WWD lists more things to know about the Barbie exhibit, including its history and what it looks like inside, of course. 

Who created the Barbie exhibit?

The Barbie Expo first opened its doors in 2016 and is currently housed at the Les Cours Mont-Royal shopping mall in Montreal. Although not much information is known about the exhibition’s origins, Valerie Law is listed as the head of communications and marketing for both the mall and the expo. 

What does the Barbie exhibit include?

To showcase the miniature style of Barbie dolls over the years, the exhibit features more than 1,000 dolls in the most head-turning outfits, including those that are dressed by renowned designers including Bob Mackie, Vera Wang and Dior. 

The space includes the Barbie dolls created in collaboration with high-profile brands, such as Coca-Cola, Hard Rock Café, Ferrari and the NBA. 

The exhibit also has the Barbie dolls that were made to model after famous celebrities, including Beyoncé, Elvis, Jennifer Lopez, Farrah Fawcett and an entire display dedicated to Lucille Ball Barbies.

Is the Barbie exhibit free?

The exhibit is free of charge and for a good cause: all donations are given to the Make A Wish Foundation. 

Can you visit the Barbie exhibit?

The Barbie exhibition is free to attend, open seven days a week with no reservation required. But it is temporarily closed and set to reopen soon, according to a statement.

However, the official website does offer a virtual expo, including YouTube videos of the space and the standout Barbie dolls that encompass it.

