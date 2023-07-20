‘Barbie’ Generates $474 Million in Media Impact Value; Karol G Is Top Placement With $1.9 Million for Emilio Pucci

The upcoming “Barbie” film premiere on Friday has become one of the most talked about topics on the internet. The hashtag #Barbiecore has raked in more than half a billion views on TikTok and numerous brands, from Moon to Pacsun, have launched Barbie collaborations to capitalize on the film’s hype.

The past month alone saw conversations about the film generate $474 million in media impact value across 100,000 placements, according to Launchmetrics. At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, the top placement was from Colombian singer Karol G, who wore a pink Emilio Pucci look, generating $1.9 million in MIV for the Italian brand.

Karol G at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Karol wore a multicolor skirt and bedazzled halter neck crop top from Pucci to the event. The singer is featured on the soundtrack for “Barbie” with her song “Watiti” featuring Aldo Ranks.

Since July 2022, when the film released its first teaser trailer, the Barbiecore trend took off. At the time, the word Barbiecore had raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok, and at fashion marketplace ShopStyle, pink soared in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis. In the past month, the keyword “Barbiecore” has been mentioned across 16,600 placements generating $70 million in MIV.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Margot Robbie, who stars as the title character in the “Barbie” film, did wonders for the film’s MIV and for the brands she wore during the press tour. Earlier this month when Robbie wore a Schiaparelli Couture dress that was a real-life recreation of ’60s Barbie’s “Solo in the Spotlight” look, she generated $2.1 million in MIV. This was more than half of the MIV generated for Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 show, which was $4.1 million.

The real-life Barbie Malibu mansion, which is now available for rent on Airbnb, has generated $12.3 million in MIV within the first 2 weeks of its availability announcement.

In addition to Robbie, “Barbie” also stars Ryan Gosling as her male counterpart Ken, with an additional cast including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.