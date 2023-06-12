Margot Robbie Talks All Things ‘Barbie’ With Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and America Ferrera on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, with McKinnon opting for minimalist power dressing and Rae, Robbie and Ferrera channeling Barbiecore inspiration.

For their appearance on the talk show, where they promoted their new “Barbie” movie, each woman showcased her individual style.

America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Margot Robbie on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Robbie, who stars as the film’s title character, wore a pink Valentino logo minidress with quarter-length sleeves. The actress regularly works with stylist Kate Young to create her looks for red carpet and television appearances.

Margot Robbie on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Rae, who plays President Barbie in the film, wore a pink corset peplum top with a tailored blush pink cropped jacket and matching trousers.

Ferrera, who plays a Mattel employee, wore a pink and black houndstooth tweed jacket with a matching skirt. Underneath the jacket, she wore a white undershirt. She accessorized the look with sheer black tights.

While the rest of the cast members opted for pink ensembles, McKinnon was the one who broke away from the Barbiecore theme and took a minimalist approach to style for the television segment. She wore a tailored black suit with a black undershirt contrasting with her more brightly dressed cast mates. McKinnon plays Weird Barbie in the movie.

During the TV segment, Robbie revealed that the cast had a “Barbie” sleepover at the behest of the film’s director Greta Gerwig. The cast went to Claridge’s, a hotel in London, where they all shared beds, wore pajamas and ordered room service. Robbie said she found out “America is exceptionally competitive,” to which Ferrera responded, “I am extremely competitive.”

Robbie also gave a little more insight into the plot of “Barbie,” including how everything is perfect in Barbieland until one Barbie has an existential crisis, which becomes the driving action for Robbie’s character in much of the film.

“Barbie,” which also features Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, will be released on July 21.