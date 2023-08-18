×
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Proudly Enters Baby Hair Care

Athleta's New Chief Creative Officer Focuses on Performance Products

LoveShackFancy Launches Fragrance, Builds Beauty Business

‘Barbie’ at Home: How to Stream Greta Gerwig’s Blockbuster Movie, Digital Release Date and Blu-ray Preorder

"Barbie" will be released digitally on Sept. 5.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in "Barbie."
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Barbie” is coming to streaming services. Greta Gerwig’s hit movie, which broke records both at the box office and created viral trends in the fashion and beauty industry, will be available on digital platforms on Sept. 5, according to Variety.

The film, which came out July 21, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, alongside Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and more portraying the fellow citizens of Barbieland. Upon its release, the movie broke a number of records, bringing in $155 million on its opening weekend and becoming the biggest film debut in history for a woman director.

(L-R) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie."
From left: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in “Barbie.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The film had sales of $537.4 million at the U.S. box office and is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release — the former title holder was Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” which made $536 million at the U.S. box office in 2008. Overall, “Barbie” has amassed more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide so far.

How to stream the “Barbie” movie at home?

Starting Sept. 5, the “Barbie” movie will be available to stream on Prime Video and AppleTV+. The movie is currently available to preorder on Prime Video for $24.99.

In addition, the “Barbie” movie is currently available for preorder on Blu-ray and DVD at Walmart ($24.96), Amazon ($24.96) and Target ($26.99).

Although it’s not confirmed yet, based on previous Warner Bros. movies, “Barbie” will likely be available to stream on Max later this year.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Barbie, Ken
Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie.” Warner Bros.

Barbie Mania

Joining the fever created by the “Barbie” movie, a number of brands collaborated with Mattel on Barbie-themed collections, which made the fashion and beauty industry a lot more pink. Vans, Fossil, Boohoo, Pacsun, Crocs, Gap and Aldo are among the multitude of brands that have released Barbie collections.

Zara was one of the latest retailers to announce a Barbie collection, which featured home decor, accessories and even Ken-printed boxers. In alignment with the collection, the clothing chain also hosted a series of “Barbiefied” pop-ups at its New York City and Paris store locations, with life-size fitting rooms and vending machines that rotate products.

