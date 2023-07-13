‘Barbieheimer’ Brings Standout Red Carpet Looks to London: Margot Robbie in Vivienne Westwood, Emily Blunt in Alexander McQueen and More

Audiences are already gearing up for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” double features as this summer’s two biggest releases premiere on July 21. The double premiere is going viral on social media, humorously being called “Barbieheimer.” On Thursday, celebrities from both films took London by storm, attending red-carpet events flanked by hordes of fans.

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and other “Barbie” cast members appeared at a photocall, while “Oppenheimer” stars like Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt simultaneously walked the carpet at the film’s U.K. premiere.

Below, WWD breaks down the best “Barbieheimer” looks at both events.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” photocall on Thursday in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Robbie opted for a custom Vivienne Westwood puff-sleeve skirt suit covered in floral embroidery. The actress added matching furry accessories: a top-handle purse emblazoned with the British label’s trademark orb, as well as a pair of platform mary jane pumps.

Emily Blunt attends the “Oppenheimer” premiere on Thursday in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Blunt continued her vintage-inspired style streak in a beaded gown by Alexander McQueen. The plunging frock from McQueen’s fall 2023 collection featured fringe along the hemline. Blunt accessorized her ensemble with a matching clutch, jeweled chandelier earrings and black high-heeled sandals.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the “Barbie” photocall. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Issa Rae wore Barbie’s signature color, pairing a white tank top with a pink leather miniskirt. Among the “Insecure” creator’s accessories were nude open-toe sandals, hoop earrings and a pair of white sunglasses.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh at the “Oppenheimer” premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Florence Pugh repped one of her favorite labels, Valentino, in a russet taffeta gown with side cutouts. Pugh matched her hair to her flowing frock, with her normally blond crop dyed orange. Tiffany & Co. provided the actress’ stunning jewelry, which included a gold rope ring and tiny diamond hoops.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera at the “Barbie” photocall. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

America Ferrera’s forest green ensemble consisted of wide-legged trousers and a strapless leather corset top. She paired her look with a nude belt and chunky gold hoops.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy at the “Oppenheimer” premiere. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Murphy put a summer spin on suiting, pairing a sheer black button-up with a striped set. The Irish actor, who stars as the titular scientist in “Oppenheimer,” also wore a pair of black leather boots.