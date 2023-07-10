Ryan Gosling, Karol G, Issa Rae and More Stars Are Thinking Pink in Barbiecore Looks for ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

Ryan Gosling arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, wearing a Barbiecore-pink blush suit paired with a light pink silk shirt and white lace-up shoes. He accessorized with a necklace with a letter “E” pendant in the signature “Barbie” font.

Gosling’s full look was from Gucci. The actor worked with his stylist and personal shopper Mark Avery, who has been Gosling’s go-to stylist throughout the ongoing press tour for “Barbie.”

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

The actor, who plays Ken in the movie, wasn’t the only guest on the film’s red carpet channeling the Barbiecore pink inspiration for the premiere. Here, WWD takes a closer look at other stars donning the shade on Sunday’s red carpet.

Karol G

Karol G at the premiere of “Barbie”on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Karol G is on the “Barbie” film soundtrack with her song “Watiti,” in collaboration with Aldo Ranks. She joined the stars of the film on the pink carpet wearing a custom Pucci look, including a pink rhinestone embellished bandana top and a psychedelic-print Pucci maxiskirt. The singer worked with stylist Brett Alan Nelson to create her look.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Kate McKinnon, who stars as one of the Barbies in the film, opted for power dressing, wearing a custom look by Kallmeyer. McKinnon, styled by Rebecca Grice, wore Kallmeyer’s signature Mikado satin bodice suit vest and Tiffany trousers, reimagined in custom pink for the premiere. A hidden detail embroidered on the interior lining of the vest is a custom grosgrain reading “Gay Barbie.” Both Kallmeyer designer Daniella Kallmeyer and McKinnon openly identify as queer women.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

America Ferrera isn’t playing a Barbie in the film, but that didn’t stop her from aligning with the Barbiecore theme. The actress wore a blush pink cropped bustier top with a matching skirt from St. John and accessorized her ensemble with a small pink purse and a pink pearl necklace from Irene Neuwirth.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the premiere of “Barbie” on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, selected a pink form-fitting gown custom designed by Marc Bouwer. The gown had a cutout on the bodice and a bow at the neckline. She accessorized the gown with a pink clutch bag.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig at the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Director Greta Gerwig wore a head-to-toe pink Valentino look, including an evening gown, blazer, pink heels and a small pink purse.

For fall 2022, Valentino debuted their Pink PP collection, which was arguably an early catalyst of the pink Barbiecore trend that began sweeping the fashion industry last year.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

