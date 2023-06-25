×
The Stars of ‘Barbie’ Gather for Press Junket in Los Angeles: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and More

"Barbie" is out July 21.

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Michael Cera attend a press junket for "Barbie" on June 25 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Life in plastic is fantastic for the stars of “Barbie,” who gathered for a press event in Los Angeles on Sunday. They were accompanied by the film’s director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig.

Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll (Margot Robbie) on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

Below, all of the looks from the “Barbie” press junket.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends a press junket for "Barbie" on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Robbie hasn’t shied away from channeling Barbie in her recent press tour looks for the film, and this custom Valentino frock is no exception. Inspired by “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie as well as a vintage Valentino design, the polka-dot minidress features a halter neckline and bodice cutout. Robbie also wore Manolo Blahnik pumps, a Valentino purse and pearl jewelry by Assael.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends a press junket for "Barbie" on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Greta Gerwig attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gerwig kept it neutral in a beige pleated midi skirt and taupe crewneck logo sweater, both by Prada. She accessorized with a pair of black point-toe pumps and a brown leather watch.

Issa Rae

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Issa Rae attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Issa Rae attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Issa Rae, the Emmy-nominated creator of HBO’s “Insecure,” plays President Barbie in Gerwig’s upcoming film. The actress, writer and producer sported a sand-colored set consisting of a high-neck sleeveless top and pleated trousers. Rae added on gold high-heeled sandals, which matched her hoop earrings and rings.

America Ferrera

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: America Ferrera attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
America Ferrera attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In “Barbie,” America Ferrera plays Gloria, a Mattel employee. For the press junket, the “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” actress donned a tiered ivory dress from Elie Saab with lace paneling and scalloped details. Ferrera also wore white pumps and hoop earrings embellished with pearl charms.

Kate McKinnon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Kate McKinnon attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Kate McKinnon attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon wore a three-piece checkered suit, which included a button-up waistcoat, blazer and oversized pleated trousers. Black point-toe pumps completed her look.

Ryan Gosling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, sported a cream and pink collared cardigan by King & Tuckfield, which was woven with a geometric pattern. The actor paired it with a white scoop neck tee, black Levi’s jeans and lace-up lug sole shoes by Red Wing Heritage. Gosling’s accessories included a brown belt and a Tag Heuer watch.

