The Stars of ‘Barbie’ Gather for Press Junket in Los Angeles: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and More

Life in plastic is fantastic for the stars of “Barbie,” who gathered for a press event in Los Angeles on Sunday. They were accompanied by the film’s director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll (Margot Robbie) on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

Below, all of the looks from the “Barbie” press junket.

Margot Robbie attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Robbie hasn’t shied away from channeling Barbie in her recent press tour looks for the film, and this custom Valentino frock is no exception. Inspired by “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie as well as a vintage Valentino design, the polka-dot minidress features a halter neckline and bodice cutout. Robbie also wore Manolo Blahnik pumps, a Valentino purse and pearl jewelry by Assael.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gerwig kept it neutral in a beige pleated midi skirt and taupe crewneck logo sweater, both by Prada. She accessorized with a pair of black point-toe pumps and a brown leather watch.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Issa Rae, the Emmy-nominated creator of HBO’s “Insecure,” plays President Barbie in Gerwig’s upcoming film. The actress, writer and producer sported a sand-colored set consisting of a high-neck sleeveless top and pleated trousers. Rae added on gold high-heeled sandals, which matched her hoop earrings and rings.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In “Barbie,” America Ferrera plays Gloria, a Mattel employee. For the press junket, the “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” actress donned a tiered ivory dress from Elie Saab with lace paneling and scalloped details. Ferrera also wore white pumps and hoop earrings embellished with pearl charms.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon wore a three-piece checkered suit, which included a button-up waistcoat, blazer and oversized pleated trousers. Black point-toe pumps completed her look.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, sported a cream and pink collared cardigan by King & Tuckfield, which was woven with a geometric pattern. The actor paired it with a white scoop neck tee, black Levi’s jeans and lace-up lug sole shoes by Red Wing Heritage. Gosling’s accessories included a brown belt and a Tag Heuer watch.