Bebe Rexha Brightens Audacy’s Leading Ladies Event in Yellow Power Suit

Bebe Rexha opted for a yellow power suit to Audacy’s Leading Ladies event on Wednesday in New York City.

Bebe Rexha at Audacy’s “Leading Ladies” event in New York City on March 8. Getty Images

The singer wore a double-breasted jacket with sharp lapels with a matching pair of trousers. Underneath, she coordinated with a pastel yellow bralette. Her blonde hair was styled into bombshell curls, with ’70s-style layers.

Bebe Rexha at Audacy’s “Leading Ladies” event in New York City on March 8. Getty Images

Rexha perfomed at the broadcasting company’s event, which was held on International Women’s Day. She sang her single “Heart Wants What It Wants,” which was released in February. The singer also sat down with host Karen Carson at the event, where she talked about music and how she snagged Nicki Minaj on her single “No Broken Hearts.” She took to her Instagram to celebrate the national holiday, posting a video of her with the “Heart Wants What It Wants,” single playing in the background.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all my girls! I hope you’re dancing in a field today. Sending my love to you,” she captioned the post.

Bebe Rexha at Audacy’s “Leading Ladies” event in New York City on March 8. Getty Images

Rexha just made a standout appearance at Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, where she stunned in a bedazzled blue denim jumpsuit. For her performance, she switched into a metallic silver jumpsuit that channeled an astronaut, before getting slimed on stage. She also is gearing up to go on her “Best F*n Night of My Life Tour,” which will be held from March 31 to July 1. The tour is set to make stops in Toronto; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Orlando, Florida; Boston, and Salt Lake City, Utah, to name a few.

Outside of music, Rexha has dabbled in fashion, including for a 2021 Adore Me partnership that included corsets, bodysuits, panties and a limited-edition Alyshia Bra for Pride. The collaboration marked the first time the lingerie brand worked with a celebrity ambassador.