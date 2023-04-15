Becky G Shines in Rhinestone-embellished Bra Top and Sequined Minidress With Cowboy Core Twists for Coachella 2023 Performance

Becky G was one of the performers who took over the stage on Friday during the first day of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California. The singer made a blue statement while performing her biggest hits.

She wore a halter minidress covered in vibrant blue sequins, which she paired with blue knee-high boots.

Becky G performs at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella.

The singer made an outfit change, coming back to finish the show with a rhinestone-embellished bra top and matching bikini bottoms that she layered under cargo pants. Becky G accessorized with a blue cowboy hat and earrings by Eéra. On her feet, she wore a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Her outfit took inspiration from the recent cowboy core trend, with Beyoncé, Harry Styles and other performers embracing western-inspired looks. There has been a recent increase in searches for “cowgirl hat” in the U.S., catapulting the term 117 percent, according to Journoresearch.org. Beyoncé went viral in February after appearing in a disco ball-inspired cowboy hat for her “Renaissance” world tour promo. Style, who headlined last year’s Coachella, similarly went monochromatic with a western twist in a pink vest and pants with an embellished cowboy hat.

Becky G performs at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella.

In her setlist, Becky honored her roots by performing a range of her hit songs, including “Fulanito,” “Cuando Te Besé,” “Bailé Con Mi Ex,” “Chanel” and “Shower.” She also had special guests Peso Pluma, Marca MP, Fuerza Régida’s Jesús Ortiz Paz and Natti Natasha joining her on stage.

Last year, Becky was a guest performer for both Coachella weekends alongside the Regional Mexican band Grupo Firme and Colombian singer Karol G.

It’s a busy time for the performer, who recently released a Coachella-inspired makeup bundle from her Treslúce Beauty brand. She partnered with Madeby Collective and launched the line in 2021 in the eye category, debuting an eye shadow palette, eyeliners, makeup brushes and false eyelashes. She has since expanded, offering blush, highlighting palettes, lip tints and more. The brand celebrates her Latine heritage.

Becky G performs at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.