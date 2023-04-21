Becky G Shines in Sequined Minidress With Floral Bra Cups at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Becky G made a sparkly arrival at the Latin American Music Awards 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday, embracing a floral-themed look.

Becky G at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

The singer, who was nominated for nine awards, arrived in a black sequined minidress with bedazzled silver floral bra cups. Overtop, she wore an off-the-shoulder black cape that was embellished with silver accents on the cuff. Her ensemble, by LouLou, was styled by Morgan Pinney.

Becky G at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Becky G had what proved to be a successful night at the show, winning four awards, including one for song of the year for her hit “Mamiii” with Karol G.

Later on, Becky G took the stage to perform “Chanel” alongside Peso Pluma, wearing a denim top with silver fastenings and coordinating oversize cargo pants.

Becky G at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on April 20 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

This has been a busy year for Becky G. Headlining at Coachella, the singer arrived for weekend one in a blue sequined minidress, later changing into a rhinestone-embellished bra top, matching bikini bottoms and cargo pants. She is gearing up to perform at the music festival for weekend two on Saturday in Indio, California.

The singer has also had standout style moments in 2023, with this one being her latest. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she arrived in a sequined hooded Azzi & Osta gown from the brand’s haute couture collection. The chainmail dress was adorned in silver butterfly-like attachments. That same month, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won an award for Latin Pop Song of the Year, she wore a black lace Julien Macdonald gown with Swarovski crystal accents.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G and The Weeknd, among others.