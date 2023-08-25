×
Becky G Brings White Hot Dressing to ‘Today’ Show in Dion Lee Corset Top and Sheer Pants

The songstress is gearing up to release her third studio album, "Esquinas."

Becky G on the "Today Show" on Aug. 25 in New York City.
Becky G made an all-white arrival while performing on Friday’s episode of the “Today” show, looking to brand Dion Lee for a matching edgy set. The songstress hit the morning talk show’s stage wearing a white corset top and matching pants, with details including lace fabric and sheer paneling throughout. Over top, she added an oversize white coat.

Becky G performing on the "Today" show on Aug. 25 in New York City.
Becky G performing on the “Today” show on Aug. 25 in New York City. GC Images

While on the show, Becky G shared some more details regarding her upcoming album, “Esquinas,” which in English translates to “corners.”

“I have always identified not this side or that side of the streets that raised me, but the corner, where two flags, two cultures, two languages meet,” the singer told “Today” show hosts. “I’m the 200 percent. I’m proud to be Latina and I’m proud to be from Inglewood [California].”

In April, Becky G hit the stage to perform at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she opted for a blue western-inspired sequin minidress by Dollskill. At the 2023 Latin American Music Awards that same month, she donned a flower crystal-embellished dress by LouLou.

The singer was named creative director of the swimwear brand Gonza in June, which was exclusively reported by WWD. The brand offers bold prints and designs inspired by Latin culture.

Becky G’s third studio album, the release date of which has yet to be revealed, also coordinates with her first headlining tour, “Mi Casa, Tu Casa.” Beginning in September, the tour will stop in Boston, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Texas, New York City and more.

