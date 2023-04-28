Young Mazino Takes a Classic Approach to Dressing for Talk Show Debut on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Young Mazino, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Beef,” made his talk show debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The actor took a minimalist approach to dressing for the occasion.

Mazino wore a classic white dress shirt with a large collar, a black jacket, tailored black trousers and glossy black round-toe shoes.

Young Mazino on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

During their segment Mazino discussed the first time he met Fallon, revealing they made eye contact while Mazino was walking to New York’s Lower East Side to play basketball. While they didn’t exchange words, Mazino always said he’d dream of the day he would get to tell Fallon that story, which became the opening hook for their interview.

Young Mazino on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

“Beef” became Mazino’s big break as an actor. Before that, many of his film credits included independent productions and student projects that he said, “I hope no one ever sees.”

Mazino discussed breaking the news to his parents years ago of how he wanted to become an actor and his trajectory in finally landing his role on “Beef,” despite considering quitting acting numerous times before he landed the show. One of the crowning moments in his career was after his father saw the screeners for “Beef” and called him to say, “Young, you’re a good actor.”

While the Primetime Emmy Awards are months away, Fallon mentioned to Young that he is getting a lot of early buzz for a potential Emmy nomination.

In addition to Mazino, “Beef” stars Ali Wong, Steven Yuen and Joseph Lee. The series was created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin. The show was released on Netflix on April 6 and all ten episodes are currently available for streaming on the platform.